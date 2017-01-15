LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Spring turkey hunting permits are now available in Nebraska.

The state Game and Parks Commission says the hunting permits are on sale now. Hunters can buy up to three permits with a limit of one turkey per permit.

Officials say Nebraska offers prime turkey hunting with populations of the birds in every county of the state.

The spring archery turkey season opens March 25. The youth shotgun season starts on April 8, and the regular shotgun season starts April 15.

All spring turkey seasons close May 31.