OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The main sponsor of a failed proposal to allow casino gambling in Nebraska is suing the polling company that failed to gather enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot last year for $1.3 million.

Ho-Chunk Inc. has sued Omaha-based Northstar Campaign Systems over the failed petition drive.

Ho-Chunk, which runs a casino near Sloan, Iowa, is the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s economic development corporation.

Northstar officials say the company didn’t do anything wrong and will fight the lawsuit.

Last summer, organizers of the casino petition submitted 119,666 signatures for the proposed constitutional amendment, but more than 41,000 signatures were rejected either as duplicates or because petition signers weren’t registered voters in the county listed.