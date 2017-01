Larry H Blaesi, age 70, of Omaha, formerly of North Platte, died January 12, 2017, at Lakewood Hospital at Omaha.

Services will be 10:00 am Thursday at the First Christian Church in North Platte. Burial will be at Ft McPherson National Cemetery with military honors by the North Platte Veterans Organizations. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.