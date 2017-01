M.L.King Day Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 9am, then snow. High near 33. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.