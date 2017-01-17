Two people are facing felony assault charges following two separate incidents involving a knife.

The first incident occurred on January 14. At around 1:31 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 200 block of East Ninth Street.

Officers made contact with three subjects, a 26-year-old male victim, a witness and 28-year-old Trenton Marotta-Engleman.

It was reported that the victim and witness were in the front yard of a residence with Marotta-Engleman drove by. According to Investigator John Deal, Marotta-Engleman thought the male subject was involved in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Deal says Marotta-Engleman accosted the subject, then approached him in an aggressive manner.

The two reportedly wrestled for a short time, at which time Marotta-Engleman allegedly produced a pocket knife and cut the victim on the forehead, ending the fight.

Deal says the victim had a cut that was less than a half inch wide and he was not transported to the hospital.

Officers search Marotta-Engleman and found the pocket knife allegedly used in the attack. He was charged with felony 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

In a separate incident, on January 17, at around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of West Front Street.

It was reported that a 49-year-old female and 61-year-old Mary Ryan, who were both intoxicated, became involved in an argument.

Deal says, at one point, Ryan produced a kitchen-type knife and went after the victim.

Officers observed two small cuts on the victim, one on her shoulder and one on her leg. Deal says neither injury was serious.

A search turned up the knife that Ryan allegedly used in the attack. Officers found Ryan hiding in the backyard and placed her under arrest.

Ryan was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with felony 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.