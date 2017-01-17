SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa trial again has been delayed for a Nebraska man charged with killing his wife.

Court records say a Woodbury County judge approved a defense request to delay Rogelio Morales’ trial. It had been scheduled to begin Jan. 24. Court records don’t show that a new date has been set.

The case was delayed last fall after Morales’ previous attorney withdrew from the case.

The 29-year-old Morales lives in Hubbard, Nebraska. He’s pleaded not guilty to killing 21-year-old Margarita Morales, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, on April 19, 2015, in his car near a Sioux City residence.

Court documents say Morales told investigators a fight broke out when his wife told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship and that she was seeing another man.