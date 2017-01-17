Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night
A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.