The Prairie Art Center’s latest Gallery exhibit features two local artists with tremendous talents.

Photographer Marty Mora says he’s always been amazed by the beauty of far-away places, majestic mountains, mysterious forest glades and breathtaking oceans vistas…but he also has a belief that true beauty lies in our own backyards. His exhibit at the PAC focuses on Nebraska’s hidden treasures like it’s colorful horizons and the Sandhills covered in early morning mists.

Mora worked for 12 years with Brown/Harano studio, developing his expertise in color balance, techniques ad enhancements, as well as a solid grounding in composition and photographic techniques. Mora honors include the Virgil Pitstick award for Best Novice Photographer, the Top Ten Professional Photographers in Nebraska, as well as many awards in state-wide photography competitions.

Stone carver, Mary Tanner has a background in illustration, clay sculpting and wood carving. But stone has become her favorite medium. Tanner says stone is true, clean, straightforward and honest. A nicely carved, well-finished sculpture in stone is unequaled in its beauty.

This exhibit features eleven on her magnificent pieces. Dancing figures carved in translucent alabaster, vertical flying birds in green soapstone and a roaring bear in black pearl soapstone grace the gallery. There is also a piece of carved limestone salvaged from the old McDaid building that was demolished several years ago.

Tanner’s public art includes the restoration of the Sioux Lookout Indian, restoration of the Fort McPherson Soldier Sculpture and the airplane mounted on the front terminal of Lee Bird Field. She has won Best of Show at Sculpture in the south in South Carolina, Best of 3-D two years in a row in Stuhr Museum’s Wings over the Platte.

Holly Carlini, Executive Director of the Prairie Art Center says, “This gallery exposed this community to the amazing world of art. It allows us to showcase art from all over the country, including amazing artists we have right here in North Platte.”

In 2008, the Creativity Unlimited Arts Council acquired the historic 1913 Post Office building. Renovation plans are well underway with the studio and first floor complete. The second floor is slated to finish by the end of 2017. The Prairie Arts Center provides opportunities for creative self-expression through exhibits, classes and community events.

The gallery is free to the public.