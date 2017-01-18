Arturo LeRoy “Arthur” Soto, age 60, of North Platte, NE, died on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Arthur was born July 24, 1956, to Jesse Leon, Sr. and Erma Garcia Soto at North Platte where he grew up and attended school. Arthur later met Vickie Joanna Francis at the local bowling alley. They eventually moved to Tacoma, WA, and were united in marriage on July 21, 1978. After living in Washington for eight years they returned to North Platte.

Arthur had worked as a custodian for the North Platte Public Schools before going to work for the City of North Platte Parks and Recreation Department. He later cooked at the Airport Inn until he retired due to a disability.

Arthur loved his family, especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Everhart, three grandkids, Leland, Isaac and Gabriel, sister, Georgia (Mike) Wortham, and brothers, Bobby (Penny) Soto and Jesse, Jr. (Margaret) Soto, all of North Platte; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie, and infant son, Jackielee Arthur Soto; his parents, Jesse, Sr. and Erma Soto; brothers, Jimmy Soto and Richard Soto, Sr.; and sisters, Virginia Meyers and Mary Ann Soto.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Jack Atteberry officiating. Inurnment will be in Big Springs Cemetery, Big Springs, NE. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.