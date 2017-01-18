FAIRMONT, Neb. (AP) — Flint Hills Resources has announced a planned $50 million expansion at its Fairmont ethanol plant.

The company will spend the money to produce a high-protein animal and fish feed ingredient from a portion of the plant’s distiller grains.

The technology, called maximized stillage co-products, was developed specifically for the dry mill ethanol industry.

Flint Hills says its Fairmont plant will be just the fourth in the world to use the technology.

It says the project will require the addition of a new building and two protein dryers. Its construction, set to be completed in the spring of 2018, is expected to create about 120 jobs.

The Fairmont plant produces 120 million gallons of ethanol and 310,000 tons of distillers grain a year.