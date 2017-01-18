Jean Marie Follis, 73, of Ogallala, passed away Jan. 14, 2017 at the University of CO at Aurora.

She was born Nov. 13, 1943, to Eugene and Marie (Miller) Scollin at North Platte. She graduated from Paxton High School with the class of “62”. Jean was united in marriage to LeRoy J. Follis on August 19, 1968 in Ogallala, NE. She worked at Gerald Gentleman Station at Sutherland and American Shizuki in Ogallala. Jean was passionate about arrowhead hunting and fishing.

She is survived by her son, Ken Witt of Wauneta; her daughter, Shelly Witt of Ogallala; her brother, Jim (Diane) Scollin; four grandchildren, Kaelyn (Cody) Armstrong, Cody Bown, Lance (Kristina) Witt and Jay (Shanae) Witt; seven great grandchildren, Keely Armstrong, Jace Witt, Elijah Armstrong, Isaiah Witt, Ane Waldron, Madi Witt and Evan Witt; and best friend Becky Anderson and many special friends in the archeology community.

Cremation was chosen. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Those wishing to sign her memorial book may do so from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.