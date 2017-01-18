John R. Feeney, 87, of Maxwell passed away January 16, 2017 at his home after his battle with A.L.S. He was born October 1, 1929 on the family farm to John C. and Fern G. (Everling) Feeney. He attended District #117 school and graduated from Maxwell High School in 1947. After graduating John worked as a farm hand and was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 and was discharged in 1953. On March 8, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ann Hughbanks. After his discharge from the service they moved back to Maxwell where he worked for the Lincoln County Department of Roads and then was the Village of Maxwell maintenance man and Village Marshall. In 1978 he hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked until his retirement in 1998.

John enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in his huge yard. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in their activities. He was a member of the Maxwell Legion Post #181 and served as the Maxwell Fire Department Chief for a number of years.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce of 64 years; children, John Matthew and special friend Jerry Alvarez of Maxwell, Terre Feeney, Tim (Pam Halverson) Feeney, Tom (Opal Bullard) Feeney, and Judy Feeney-Sturdivant all of Maxwell; siblings, Alice Feeney of North Platte, Hazel Durre of Kearney, Donna (Marion) Effenbeck of North Platte, Darrell (Terrlyn) Feeney of Fairbury, Rose (Don) Fletcher of Maxwell, Glenda Feeney of Maxwell, Kevin (Sheila) Feeney of North Platte, and Ted (Ellen) Feeney of Maxwell; grandchildren, John Aaron Feeney, Ryan Rankin, Andrew (Courtney) Feeney, Alexander (Ashley) Feeney, Kyle (Shandell) Rankin, Eamonn Feeney, Anthony Bryce Feeney, Kyer Feeney, Brittany Feeney, and Jaylon Sturdivant; great-grandchildren, Breydon Robirds, Noah Rankin, Alayna Feeney, Brooklyn Rankin, Aiden, Benson, and Carson Feeney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Amber Feeney; brothers, James and Robert; brothers-in-law, Gary Hughbanks, and Donald Durre; and a sister-in-law, Bernadine Feeney.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Paralyzed American Veterans.

Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.