Larry H. Blaesi, age 70, of Omaha, formerly of North Platte, died January 12, 2017, at Lakeside Hospital at Omaha.

He was born March 10, 1946 to Donald Wilson and Clara Harriet (Clouthier) Blaesi, Sr. at North Platte. Larry graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1964. Larry served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1969. He was united in marriage June 7, 1970 to Cindy McEntee at the First Christian Church in North Platte. They moved to Denver, and he worked at Chevron Oil in several gas stations. In 1971, he was promoted to a sales representative. They lived in Lincoln, NE, San Diego, CA, and Littleton, CO before returning to North Platte, and in 1989 moved to Omaha, where they were currently living. He was a board member of North Platte Petroleum Association, Nebraska Master Mason, North Platte Softball Board, past president of Tehema Timple of the Shrine and Tiberon Home Owners Association. He initiated the first Bandit High School Softball Team.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Omaha; a son, Scott Blaesi of North Platte; a daughter, Michelle Blaesi-Nelson of Gretna; grandchildren, Joshua, Kaitlyn, Evelyn, Zarah, Jacob, Jesse, Janie and Mike; great grandchildren, Brayden, Emmitt and Linley; and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Doanld Wilson Blaesi, Jr., and sister, Marilyn (Bob) Sherman.

Services will be 10:00 am Thursday at the First Christian Church in North Platte. Honorary bearers will be Larry’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial will be at Ft McPherson National Cemetery with military honors by the North Platte Veterans Organizations. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.