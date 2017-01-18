God received one of his greatest angels, LaVay F. Dahlinger, on Jan. 15, 2017. She passed away in a local hospital.

LaVay was born on Jan. 19, 1942, in Maxwell to Lawrence and Adeline Miller. She graduated as valedictorian for her class at Maxwell High School. LaVay worked at the telephone company after graduation.

Soon after, she met Donald Dahlinger and they were married on Oct. 8, 1961. God blessed them with three children, Rod (Gina) Dahlinger of Monroe, Washington, Shannon (John) Patrone and Kent (Cecelia) Dahlinger, all of Albuquerque. They blessed her with 17 grandchildren, Taryn (Steven) Bertetto, Keaton, Austin, Brandi Jo, McKenna, Justus, Rafe, Cameron, Talen, Keeley, McKenzie, Melody, Tyla, Naomi, Jacelyn and Nyla; and one great-grandchild, Landon. LaVay’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

LaVay mastered many talents; her favorite was serving the church. She also loved watching her grandchildren in their many different passions.

LaVay worked at Thomas Lehman Chiropractic and Dr. Eric Hadady for the past 28 years, where she became a friend, comforter and healer to those she served.

LaVay will be dearly missed, and her love will continue to be felt by the many lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.

Services to be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Road NE. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service. French Funerals & Cremations Marisol Fuentes, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is in charge of arrangements.