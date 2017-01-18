OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of using his pickup to fatally injure a man at an Omaha convenience store parking lot.

Police say the 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday at an Omaha real estate office and booked into Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged yet.

Police say the pickup was seen on surveillance video taken outside the store where 40-year-old Seth Hansen was run over and killed early on Jan. 7. Hansen worked at the store.

It’s not yet clear whether the two men knew each other. Police have not publicly released any information about possible motives.