LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have talked to a man whose vehicle fatally struck an Iowa woman in southeast Nebraska.

Nineteen-year-old Merzedes Hart, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was killed late Friday night as she crossed U.S. Highway 6 northeast of Lincoln. The vehicle that hit her continued on.

The driver hasn’t been arrested, though. Capt. Ben Houchin of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says investigators aren’t certain the driver knew that he’d struck a human being. He’s reported that he thought he struck a deer.

Hart was a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and was on the track team.