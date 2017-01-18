BOYS BASKETBALL
Alliance 59, Gordon/Rushville 33
Arapahoe 63, Axtell 29
Arcadia-Loup City 61, Twin Loup 47
Bayard 38, South Platte 31
Blue Hill 63, Harvard 48
Brady 71, Maxwell 56
Creek Valley 57, Potter-Dix 23
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Wallace 47
Emerson-Hubbard 60, Homer 51
Garden County 69, Banner County 38
Humphrey St. Francis 76, Central Valley 31
Leyton 64, Minatare 34
McCook 48, Lexington 46
Morrill 73, Edgemont, S.D. 44
O’Neill 74, Wagner, S.D. 34
Overton 67, Elwood 32
Palmer 55, Heartland Lutheran 44
Paxton 67, Hitchcock County 35
Scottsbluff 54, Chadron 29
Silver Lake 74, Franklin 22
St. Paul 64, Minden 50
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Anselmo-Merna 47
Wauneta-Palisade 77, Hyannis 36
Yutan 74, Ashland-Greenwood 27
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Burwell 74, Fullerton 52
Nemaha Central Tournament
Falls City 67, Horton, Kan. 40
SPVA Tournament
North Platte St. Patrick’s 49, Sutherland 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34
Ansley-Litchfield 40, Pleasanton 30
Arcadia-Loup City 49, Twin Loup 23
Axtell 54, Arapahoe 26
Blue Hill 52, Harvard 32
Brady 62, Maxwell 24
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Wallace 26
Eustis-Farnam 46, Medicine Valley 13
Falls City 50, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Jefferson City, Mo. 39
Franklin 55, Silver Lake 25
Gordon/Rushville 61, Alliance 41
Hitchcock County 51, Paxton 31
Homer 66, Emerson-Hubbard 53
Hyannis 82, Wauneta-Palisade 53
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Deshler 30
Loomis 58, Kenesaw 52
McCook 49, Lexington 39
O’Neill 64, Wagner, S.D. 39
Overton 47, Elwood 34
South Platte 36, Banner County 34
St. Paul 38, Minden 32
Yutan 50, Ashland-Greenwood 33
SPVA Tournament
Bridgeport 39, Kimball 35
Chase County 76, Perkins County 24
Hershey 30, Sutherland 25