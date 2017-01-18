North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 1/17/17

by Leave a Comment

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Alliance 59, Gordon/Rushville 33

Arapahoe 63, Axtell 29

Arcadia-Loup City 61, Twin Loup 47

Bayard 38, South Platte 31

Blue Hill 63, Harvard 48

Brady 71, Maxwell 56

Creek Valley 57, Potter-Dix 23

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Wallace 47

Emerson-Hubbard 60, Homer 51

Garden County 69, Banner County 38

Humphrey St. Francis 76, Central Valley 31

Leyton 64, Minatare 34

McCook 48, Lexington 46

Morrill 73, Edgemont, S.D. 44

O’Neill 74, Wagner, S.D. 34

Overton 67, Elwood 32

Palmer 55, Heartland Lutheran 44

Paxton 67, Hitchcock County 35

Scottsbluff 54, Chadron 29

Silver Lake 74, Franklin 22

St. Paul 64, Minden 50

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Anselmo-Merna 47

Wauneta-Palisade 77, Hyannis 36

Yutan 74, Ashland-Greenwood 27

Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Burwell 74, Fullerton 52

Nemaha Central Tournament
Falls City 67, Horton, Kan. 40

SPVA Tournament
North Platte St. Patrick’s 49, Sutherland 43

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34

Ansley-Litchfield 40, Pleasanton 30

Arcadia-Loup City 49, Twin Loup 23

Axtell 54, Arapahoe 26

Blue Hill 52, Harvard 32

Brady 62, Maxwell 24

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Wallace 26

Eustis-Farnam 46, Medicine Valley 13

Falls City 50, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Jefferson City, Mo. 39

Franklin 55, Silver Lake 25

Gordon/Rushville 61, Alliance 41

Hitchcock County 51, Paxton 31

Homer 66, Emerson-Hubbard 53

Hyannis 82, Wauneta-Palisade 53

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Deshler 30

Loomis 58, Kenesaw 52

McCook 49, Lexington 39

O’Neill 64, Wagner, S.D. 39

Overton 47, Elwood 34

South Platte 36, Banner County 34

St. Paul 38, Minden 32

Yutan 50, Ashland-Greenwood 33

SPVA Tournament
Bridgeport 39, Kimball 35

Chase County 76, Perkins County 24

Hershey 30, Sutherland 25