COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A Columbus woman has been given 30 months in prison for stabbing her brother.

Online court records show 21-year-old Alicia Martinez was sentenced Friday in Platte County District Court. She’d taken a deal and pleaded no contest to attempted assault. Prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted murder and dropped weapons, drugs and traffic charges in exchange for her plea.

The records say Rogelio Barrios told officers that when he awoke in his bedroom during the stabbing July 11, he found his sister standing by his bed, holding an 8-inch boning knife. The documents say he was stabbed six times, suffering wounds in his chest, arms and a hand.