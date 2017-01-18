Nina Ruth Messick, age 86, of Brady, Nebraska, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Nina was born September 7, 1930, to Vernon and Mary Messick at Mountain Park, Oklahoma, and by the age of 12, the family had moved to Southern California. Nina attended school in Hunington Park then went to work as a waitress which she did until 1993.

She was married for a time and had three children. When Nina was diagnosed with cancer she started taking treatments in Northern California until 1996 when she heard of a man, Benny Hinn, who was in Omaha with his Miracle Crusades. After going to Omaha she then traveled with a group to Israel where she was baptized in the Jordan River and walked the 12 Stations of the Cross. When she returned to Nebraska Nina moved to North Platte then Brady in 2005. Nina worked as a waitress and did home health care until retiring.

Nina is survived by her daughters, Gina Cabral, of Texas, and Tina Schultz and Rosina Handley, of California; many grandchildren; and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Mary Messick; brothers, Earl and Ronald Messick; and sisters, Ernestine Bowman, Louise Jorgenson and Velda Messick.

Cremation was chosen and according to her wishes, there will be no service. The online guestbook may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements