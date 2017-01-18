Paul R. Goosey, age 71, of North Platte, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Great Plains Health from COPD and pneumonia. Paul was born May 13, 1945 in Memphis, Missouri to Harold L. and Myrtle M. (Stone King) Goosey. When Paul was young his family moved to Idaho, later to California, and then to Nebraska. Paul was a 1964 graduate of Brady High School.

After high school, he worked various jobs before being drafted into the Army in 1967. He went to Fort Polk, Louisiana for jungle training before being sent to Vietnam. He served from 1967 to 1968. Back stateside, he was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey until his discharge in April 1969. On May 17, 1970, Paul was united in marriage to Janice Broge of North Platte. To this union two sons were born, Marcus and Matthew Goosey, both of North Platte. Paul worked for the city of North Platte for 37 years, retiring in November 2007 for health reasons.

Paul is a lifetime member of the Stapleton VFW Chapter 8258 and a member of Stapleton American Legion Chapter 324. He is also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3 of North Platte.

He is survived by his wife Janice of 46 years; sons Marcus and Matthew of North Platte; brothers, Harold (Donna) Goosey, Harry Goosey, Donald (Mary) Goosey, all of North Platte, and Glen (Janene) Goosey of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, Craig (Lori) Broge of Sutherland; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold L Goosey and Myrtle M. (Stone King) Goosey Patterson; Step-father, Lowell Patterson; brother, Gary Vic Goosey; mother and father-in-law, Gertrude and Foster Broge; and sister-in-law, Linda Broge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Great Plains Health ER Renovation Project, and online condolences can be made at www.adamsswanson.com.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday January 19, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Chapel with the Rev. Mark Baldwin officiating. Casual dress is requested. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with full military honors. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.