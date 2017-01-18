Paula Rose Windhorst, 99, of North Platte, passed away January 15, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

She was born September 17, 1917 in Lincoln County, NE, the oldest child of Gustave and Ida (Fleer) Roethemeyer. Paula was baptized and confirmed in the beautiful Lutheran faith and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte. She grew up on her father’s farm in the Wellfleet and Maywood communities. She attended Mount Pleasant country school, middle school in Maywood, and graduated from the Curtis High School in 1936. After graduation, she spent a year in Business School in North Platte, and then worked for the Berg Typewriter Company and the Wurlitzer Music Company. She was married to Walter D. Windhorst in 1938. They made their home in North Platte, where they had 4 children. She was active in the Bethel Bible Study Program for over 10 years, first as a class member and trainee, than as a teacher for 3 years. She was a volunteer at the Great Plains Hospital for over 37 years.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Norine) Windhorst, Douglas (Marlene) Windhorst and Steven (Michele) Windhorst; a daughter, Pamela (Mark) Bishop; a brother, Willis (Greta) Roethemeyer; a sister-in-law, Mary Roethemeyer; a cousin, Marge Roethemeyer; grandsons, Dr. Robert (Tana) Windhorst, II, Dustin (Carrie) Windhorst and Riley Windhorst; a granddaughter, Kimberly (Brad) Holman; great grandsons, Jacob Patrick Windhorst, Bryson Dean Windhorst, Paxton Drew Windhorst, Woodrow Robert Windhorst and Prescot Brent Windhorst; great granddaughters, Lilly Jo Windhorst, Kira West Holman and Gwendolyn Rose Holman; 7 nephews; and 12 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Eileen Klingsborn; and two brothers, Melvin and Oscar Roethemeyer.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of North Platte or The Lutheran Hour, Missouri Synod. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Rev. Robert Wiest officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.