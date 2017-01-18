Roger Anton Sylvan, age 84, of Gothenburg, passed away January 14, 2017 in Gothenburg. Roger was born on August 25, 1932, son of Anton Edward and Grace (Handley) Sylvan, who lived North of Gothenburg. Roger attended school at Gothenburg, and graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1950. While living on the farm, he was called to duty with the United States Army in 1953, at the end of the Korean War. He was stationed in Verdun, France. He served for two years until he was honorably discharged.

Roger went back to live on the farm North of Gothenburg in Custer County until later in life, when he moved to a nearby farm in Dawson County. He was content and dedicated as he worked on the farm, as he continued living there for the remaining years of his life. He loved all animals and was kind-hearted. He also enjoyed all kinds of sports.

Survivors include a sister, Mae (Gary) Fisher of California; a brother, Leo (Shirley) Sylvan; nephew, Loren (Heather) Sylvan; nieces, Sue (Ron) Coles, and Nancy (Rico) Garcia; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Grace Sylvan.

A memorial has been established in his name and online condolences can be made at www.adamsswanson.com.

Private family services will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home of North Platte is in charge of arrangements.