Thankfully, sometimes car accidents look much worse than they actually are. That was the case in North Platte on Wednesday morning.

At around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to the report of a one-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.

Officers arrived and discovered that a 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan, driven by 47-year-old Noor Omar, of Aurora, Colorado, had veered off of the roadway and struck a light pole owned by Municipal Light and Water.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Noor had taken his eyes off the roadway, causing him to veer to the right and strike the light pole.

Investigator John Deal said Noor complained of lower leg pain and his passenger, 32-year-old Muktar Abdulahi, also of Aurora, complained of chest pain. Deal says neither man was transported to the hospital from the scene and that seatbelts were in use.

No citations were issued