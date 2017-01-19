Anthony B. Hernandez, “AB”, age 66, formerly of Hershey, NE, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Omaha, NE on Tuesday January 17, 2017.

Tony was born in Hershey NE on June 6, 1950 to Ned and Adela (Reyes) Hernandez. He was a graduate of the 1968 class of Hershey High School. Tony served in the US Army and after discharge earned an Associate’s Degree at Central Community College in Hastings NE. Tony was united in marriage to Debra L. Meyer in Hastings, NE on December 27, 1975. He worked as a switchman on the Union Pacific Railroad for 34 years, retiring in July of 2010. In his spare time, he enjoyed coaching youth sports, listening to music, reading newspapers and dancing.

Tony is survived by his wife Debra; sons Nathaniel Hernandez and Adrian (Julia) Hernandez; grandsons Henry and Truman; siblings Gilbert, Leroy and Mike Hernandez and Belle Soto; as well as many other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Virginia Reyes; and brother Rudy Hernandez.

Memorials are suggested in his name to the Arbor Day Foundation and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday January 21, 2017 at the Quality Inn and Suites in North Platte. Hors d’oeuvres, drinks and dancing to follow. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.