COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old child are accused of injuring the little boy in Council Bluffs.

Police say 30-year-old Jacqueline Short and 28-year-old Jack Williams are charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury. Williams’ attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Short.

Suspicions about the child’s injuries were raised after he was taken from a Council Bluffs motel to Jennie Edmundson Hospital on Jan. 12. Medical staffers told police his injuries were consistent with those seen in physical abuse cases.

The child’s been transferred to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.