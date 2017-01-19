BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) — A man being held in a south-central Nebraska jail cell is awaiting a Jan. 30 hearing on returning him to face charges in Tennessee.

Furnas County Sheriff Kurt Kapperman said Thursday that 55-year-old Michael Parsons was arrested without incident Jan. 12 at the Arapahoe Airport. Kapperman says the FBI, working with Tennessee authorities, had tracked Parsons’ cellphone to the area.

Kapperman says investigators think bad weather forced Parsons to land a single-engine plane there two days earlier. Kapperman says Parsons hasn’t been forthcoming about where he was headed.

An arrest warrant says Parsons is wanted in Tipton County, Tennessee, on charges of failure to appear and possession of a weapon by a felon. Kapperman says Parsons was unarmed when taken into custody.

It’s unclear whether Kapperman has an attorney.