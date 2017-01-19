Thursday Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 21.