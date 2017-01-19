Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.