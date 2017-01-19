North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team will travel to Colorado this weekend to face Region IX South Sub-Region opponents Otero Junior College and Trinidad State Junior College.

On Friday, January 20, the Knights will play the Otero Junior College Rattlers in La Junta, Colo. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 pm CST.

The Rattlers, who are the defending South Sub-Region champions, are 12-4 on the season and 3-3 in South Sub-Region play. The Rattlers are averaging 88.3 points per game, while allowing 69.3 ppg.

The Rattlers have three players averaging in double figures led by Michael Sparks at 15.2 ppg. Next on the Rattlers is Jordan Jones at 13.4 ppg and then Jervae Robinson at 12.5 ppg. Charles Green leads the Rattlers in rebounding at 6.2 rebounds per game.

On Saturday, the Knights will travel to Trinidad, Colo., and play the Trinidad State Junior College Trojans at 3 pm CST.

The Trojans are 8-7 on the season and 2-3 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. They have lost their last four games. The Trojans are averaging 82.7 ppg and giving up 77.5 ppg.

Three Trojans are averaging in double figures led by Tykeem Anderson at 13.9 ppg. Karamoko Cisse is averaging 11.9 ppg and Brandon Newman is at 11.0 ppg. Cisse is averaging 6.1 rpg to lead the Trojans.

The Knights are 11-3 on the season and 2-3 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. They are averaging 92.1 ppg and allowing 73.7 ppg.

Diontae Champion is one of five Knights averaging in double figures at 17.6 ppg. Mike Amius is next on the Knights at 13.6 ppg, followed by Godfrey Rolle at 12.1 ppg, Samuel Kearns at 11.8 ppg, and Victor Lewis at 10.3 ppg. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 6.3 rpg.

There will be no radio broadcast for these two games.

The Knights official website, www.npccknights.com will link to any live video streaming from the two colleges.