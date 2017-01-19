North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team will travel to Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 20 to face the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5 pm CST.

The Lady Hawks are 17-1 on the season and on a 16 game winning streak. The Lady Hawks are averaging 87.4 points per game, while allowing 50.9 ppg.

The Lady Hawks have four players averaging in double figures led by Maddie Egr at 14.6 ppg. Next is Mykala Baker at 13.0 ppg, Cynthia Jorge at 11.8 ppg and Aida Santana at 10.3 are the other two Lady Hawks in double figures. Mykala Baylor leads the Lady Hawks in rebounding at 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Lady Knights are 5-10 on the season. They are averaging 63.5 ppg and allowing 64.2 ppg.

Thomesha Wilson is the only Lady Knight averaging in double figures at 13.6 ppg. Allison Tichy is next on the Lady Knights at 9.9 ppg. Wilson leads the Lady Knights in rebounding at 8.0 rpg.

There will be no radio broadcast.

The Knights official website, www.npccknights.com will link to any live video streaming available for the game.