OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a person killed and another injured in a southwest Omaha collision.

Investigators say the crash occurred a little before 6:40 a.m. Thursday when an eastbound sedan ran a red light and was hit by a southbound pickup. A passenger in the car, 34-year-old Katrina Olson of Gretna, died at the scene. The driver of the car, 40-year-old Mitzi McCoy of Omaha, was critically injured in the crash and taken to an Omaha hospital with head injury, broken leg, pelvis and ribs and many other injuries. Investigators say neither woman was wearing a seat belt.

Police say the driver of the truck, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered only soreness and refused medical treatment.