Pollyanna Dalby, 84, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, formerly of North Platte, passed away Jan. 15, 2017, with her family by her side. Our feisty mom is feisty again with her Savior.

Pollyanna was born on March 17, 1933, to Leland and Evelyn Leach in Arcaida.

On Oct. 1, 1950, she married the love of her live, Willis Dalby. Pollyanna had a nursing career and was a missionary in Africa. They settled in North Platte when her kids were older and bought the Dariet Motel and laundry mats. Then retired and moved to Waxhaw, where they volunteered at the JAARS Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; granddaughter, Devin Smith; and great-great-grandson, Thatta Baird.

Pollyanna is survived by her husband, Willis; her sister, June; her kids, Patty (Lindy) Smith, Caroline (Bob) Thomas, Dina (Marlin) Trisdale, Jimmy (Gail) Dalby, Heidi (Steve) Roberts and Gary (Lori Ann) Dalby; and numerous grandkids.

She chose to donate her body to science. Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Waxhaw Bible Church, 6810 Pleasant Grove Road.