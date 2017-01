Mills, Robert Faylin, 37, of North Platte, died Jan. 15, 2017, in North Platte.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.