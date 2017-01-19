SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Sarpy County are investigating the death of a man who may have been involved in an exchange of gunfire with a family member.

Deputies found his body in the front yard of a farmhouse near Springfield after the shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday. None of the three other people at the house were injured. Deputies have not released any of their names but say all four were related.

Two guns have been recovered. Capt. Monty Daganaar of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says investigators aren’t sure whether someone shot the man in self-defense or he died defending himself. No arrests have been reported.