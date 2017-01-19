Tanja Smith, 46, of North Platte, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2017, at her home.

She was born September 9, 1970 in Phoenix, AZ to Doris (Horinek) Wilson. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1989. Tanja was united in marriage to Craig S. Smith March 10, 1990 in North Platte. The family lived all over the United States with the most amount of time being spent in Cookeville, TN, before returning to North Platte. She received her bachelor’s degree through AIU in organizational psychology. She was most recently employed by Suntrust Bank. Tanja loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed scrapbooking and caring for their beloved pets Mia, Jake and Gracie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy; her father-in-law, Dennis Smith; and her pets, Basil and Goliath. She is survived by her husband, Craig of North Platte; daughters, Kaili R. (Lt. Nicholas) Hall of Durham, NC and Morgan C. Smith of North Platte; her mother, Doris (Dee) Wilson of North Platte; a brother, Tony (Kelly) Wilson of Laguna Nigel, CA; a sister, Tammy Henery of Creighton, NE; her mother-in-law, Nilser (Nan) Smith of North Platte; her brothers-in-law, Brian Smith (Erin Jevons-Lee) of Valley Village, CA and Kirk Smith of Grand Island, NE.

A memorial has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Cremation was chosen. Those wishing to sign her memorial book may do so from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2017, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.