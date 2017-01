Wesley C. McCaslin, 85, of North Platte, formerly of Hershey, passed away Jan. 18, 2017 at North Platte Care Center.

A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.