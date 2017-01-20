Today A 20 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Areas of dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.