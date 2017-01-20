AURORA, Neb. (AP) — An Aurora has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for trying twice to hire someone to kill his wife.

Robert Honken was sentenced Friday to 45 to 50 years in prison on each of two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities say Honken paid Derrick Shirley to kill Honken’s wife. They say Shirley did surveillance around the woman’s Hamilton County home, but never tried to kill her. Authorities say Honken also tried to hire another person, but that man turned out to be an undercover officer.

Shirley was sentenced in December to 16 to 20 years in prison for his role.