BOYS BASKETBALL
Alliance 76, Ogallala 36
Anselmo-Merna 43, North Central 40
Arcadia-Loup City 52, Ravenna 38
Aurora 81, Seward 42
Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 43
Bennington 53, Norris 42
Bishop Neumann 63, Lincoln Lutheran 40
Boone Central/Newman Grove 64, Ord 60
Boys Town 70, Nebraska City 33
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Exeter/Milligan 39
Central City 64, Wood River 38
Centura 57, Gibbon 53
Columbus 58, Omaha Northwest 52
Columbus Scotus 57, Archbishop Bergan 30
Creighton 47, Elkhorn Valley 44
Deshler 70, Harvard 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Superior 35
Douglas County West 59, Arlington 46
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Ewing 22
Elkhorn 70, Blair 61
Elkhorn South 45, Waverly 43
Elm Creek 45, Pleasanton 30
Elmwood-Murdock 62, Milford 61
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Pawnee City 34
Fillmore Central 63, Tri County 35
Fort Calhoun 47, Conestoga 27
Gering 64, Chadron 42
Gordon/Rushville 46, Cody-Kilgore 32
Gothenburg 63, Broken Bow 50
Grand Island 82, North Platte 61
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Bloomfield 45
Hastings 49, Grand Island Northwest 32
Hastings St. Cecilia 71, Aquinas 38
Holdrege 61, Minden 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54
Hyannis 47, Arthur County 42
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50, Crofton 47
Johnson-Brock 76, Friend 56
Kearney 58, Lincoln Southwest 55
Kenesaw 71, Franklin 30
Lawrence-Nelson 42, High Plains Community 29
Lincoln East 68, Millard South 53
Lincoln Southeast 65, Lincoln High 61
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Clarkson/Leigh 40
Malcolm 40, Wilber-Clatonia 36
Millard West 69, Millard North 43
Mullen 50, Twin Loup 34
Nebraska City Lourdes 74, Lewiston 31
Neligh-Oakdale 60, Randolph 59
Norfolk 76, Omaha North 57
North Bend Central 72, Oakland-Craig 62
O’Neill 58, Guardian Angels 34
Omaha Bryan 50, Lincoln North Star 45
Omaha Burke 66, Lincoln Northeast 65
Omaha Central 60, Omaha Benson 59
Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha South 61
Omaha Nation 72, Cornerstone Christian 33
Osmond 69, Clearwater/Orchard 30
Overton 69, Eustis-Farnam 48
Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Westside 38
Papillion-LaVista South 57, Fremont 34
Santee 57, Stuart 52
Schuyler 32, Columbus Lakeview 31
Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 47
Shelby/Rising City 74, Dorchester 28
Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 13
Southern 51, Sterling 49
St. Mary’s 53, Sandhills/Thedford 52
Syracuse 58, Ashland-Greenwood 28
Twin River 36, West Point-Beemer 32
Wahoo 75, Norfolk Catholic 60
Wakefield 57, Emerson-Hubbard 17
Walthill 79, Homer 63
Wayne 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
West Holt 66, Plainview 29
Wilcox-Hildreth 61, Axtell 32
Winside 48, Wausa 38
Wynot 57, Pender 47
York 65, Fairbury 23
Yutan 55, Palmyra 31
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Crawford 58, Hemingford 45
Morrill 46, Sioux County 37
River Cities Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Omaha Gross Catholic 60, Ralston 51
Third Place
Elkhorn Mount Michael 41, Omaha Roncalli 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alliance 65, Ogallala 31
Archbishop Bergan 41, Columbus Scotus 36
Arlington 53, Douglas County West 42
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Syracuse 31
Auburn 75, Johnson County Central 27
Axtell 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 18
Bellevue West 50, Bellevue East 24
Bishop Neumann 81, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Boone Central/Newman Grove 49, Ord 48
Broken Bow 52, Gothenburg 46
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Exeter/Milligan 28
Central City 48, Wood River 31
Centura 51, Gibbon 35
Chadron 36, Gering 30
Clarkson/Leigh 48, Lutheran High Northeast 42
Clearwater/Orchard 43, Osmond 41
Columbus Lakeview 44, Schuyler 21
Crofton 53, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 32
Deshler 59, Harvard 24
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Ewing 48Elkhorn 48, Blair 31
Elkhorn South 57, Waverly 41
Elkhorn Valley 60, Creighton 35
Elm Creek 52, Pleasanton 45
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Milford 53
Emerson-Hubbard 40, Wakefield 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Pawnee City 27
Fillmore Central 47, Tri County 39
Fort Calhoun 53, Conestoga 34
Franklin 48, Kenesaw 29
Friend 61, Johnson-Brock 40
Gordon/Rushville 74, Cody-Kilgore 33
Grand Island 49, North Platte 15
Grand Island Northwest 46, Hastings 35
Guardian Angels 69, O’Neill 31
Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 36
Hastings St. Cecilia 65, Aquinas 36
Homer 76, Walthill 48
Howells/Dodge 64, Tekamah-Herman 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 43
Hyannis 74, Arthur County 37
Lawrence-Nelson 45, High Plains Community 22
Lincoln East 47, Millard South 44
Lincoln Northeast 52, Omaha Burke 40
Lincoln Southwest 49, Kearney 43
Malcolm 63, Wilber-Clatonia 37
Millard North 53, Millard West 42
Minden 49, Holdrege 22
Mullen 41, Twin Loup 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Lewiston 19
Norris 48, Bennington 34
North Bend Central 53, Oakland-Craig 49
North Central 64, Anselmo-Merna 25
Omaha Benson 53, Omaha Central 38
Omaha Bryan 59, Lincoln North Star 47
Omaha Nation 64, Cornerstone Christian 12
Omaha North 53, Norfolk 39
Omaha South 62, Omaha Marian 57
Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-LaVista 48
Overton 47, Eustis-Farnam 33
Papillion-LaVista South 50, Fremont 46
Pierce 70, Winnebago 43
Randolph 62, Neligh-Oakdale 31
Ravenna 67, Arcadia-Loup City 30
Red Cloud 43, Silver Lake 22
Sandhills/Thedford 42, St. Mary’s 39
Seward 44, Aurora 34
Shelby/Rising City 42, Dorchester 33
Sidney 48, Scottsbluff 40
Southern 46, Sterling 32
Stuart 64, Santee 44
Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 46
Twin River 58, West Point-Beemer 44
Wahoo 57, Norfolk Catholic 31
Wausa 58, Winside 29
Wayne 71, Hartington Cedar Catholic 58
West Holt 59, Plainview 25
Wynot 46, Pender 37
York 70, Fairbury 38
Yutan 61, Palmyra 13
Colby Tournament
Semifinal
Kearney Catholic 73, Colby, Kan. 28
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Burwell 49, Riverside 26
Spalding Academy 42, Humphrey St. Francis 41
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hemingford 62, Hay Springs 23
Morrill 60, Sioux County 20
River Cities Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Omaha Roncalli 54, Ralston 31
Fifth Place
Omaha Gross Catholic 24, Omaha Mercy 17
Third Place
Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, Omaha Duchesne Academy 32
South Platte Valley Association Tournament
Semifinal
Chase County 50, Bridgeport 32
North Platte St. Patrick’s 49, Hershey 19
Seventh Place
Sutherland 58, Perkins County 22