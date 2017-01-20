The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team dropped a non-conference game to the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks on Friday evening 91-41.

The Lady Hawks started off by jumping out to a 28-7 lead at the end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lady Knights were outscored 22-9 to give the Lady Hawks a 50-16 halftime lead.

The Lady Hawks continued their dominance in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Knights 21-11. The Lady Hawks held a 71-27 lead at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Hawks continued to add to their lead outscoring the Lady Knights 20-14.

The Lady Knights are now 5-11 on the season and are on a four game losing streak. Jessica Lovitt led the Lady Knights in scoring with 13 points. Thomesha Wilson added 10 points and had a double-double with 13 rebounds.

The Lady Hawks are 18-1 on the season and have won 17 straight games. Mykala Baylor led the Lady Hawks with a game high 24 points, scoring 20 points in the first half. Jerrica Neal added 12 points and Bianca McDonald finished with 10 points. Savannah Au added eight rebounds for the Lady Hawks.

The Lady Knights are in action next when they travel to McCook on Wednesday, January 25 to play the McCook Community College Lady Indians. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm CST.

ESPN radio 1410 will be broadcasting the game or on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com.