GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police say officers found two stolen ATMs at a Grand Island home where nine people — including an officer and six firefighters — were exposed to carbon monoxide.

Police say the two belonged to Five Points Bank and had been taken from break rooms at the local JBS Swift plant. Authorities say one of the home’s residents, who died later at a hospital, worked at the plant. He was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Swaim.

Another person at the home Tuesday afternoon and the seven first responders were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters say they spotted the ATMs as they responded to the medical call and then told officers about what they’d found.

Authorities blamed the carbon monoxide buildup on unvented space heaters.