Wesley C. McCaslin, 85, of North Platte, formerly of Hershey, passed away Jan. 18, 2017 at North Platte Care Center.

He was born August 12, 1931 on the Sunny Slope Ranch south of Broken Bow, the fourth child of James Wesley and Evelyn Emma (Clay) McCaslin. Curt started school at the Dry Valley School and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1949. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving for four years and traveling the world. In 1963, Curt married Nancy McCay and adopted her son, Michael. Curt and Nancy also had a daughter, Julie Renee. In 1981, Curt married his current wife, Eula. He retired from UPRR after a career on the rails. He spent much of his leisure time prospecting for gold in South Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming, as well as camping and fishing. He loved visiting grandkids and his great granddaughter, Allison, who was the highlight of his life. Curt and Eula lived in Hershey until health problems required them to move to North Platte to assisted living and then the care home. He loved family get-togethers with the great variety of foods prepared by his parents and siblings.

Curt is survived by his wife, Eula; his daughter, Julie; grandsons, Ian and Nicholas; great granddaughter, Allison as well as two stepsons, Gary (Ronda) and Jeffery; a stepdaughter, Locotus; step grandchildren; four sisters, Audrey Jones of Thedford, NE; Cleo Purdum of Reed Point, MT; Beverly (Jim) Goehring of Cheyenne, WY; Leata (Boyd) Krejci of Eustis, NE; two brothers, Dan of Loup City, NE and Daryl (Jan) of North Platte, NE and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in in death by his parents, Wes and Evelyn McCaslin; a son, Mike; two sisters and brothers-in law, Ardis (Ed) Goodner and Mary (Rudy) Neben; brothers, Clifford and Edward McCaslin; sister-in-law, Joyce McCaslin and brothers-in-law, Calvin Jones and Kenny Purdum.

A memorial has been established in his memory. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.