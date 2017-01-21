LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The city of Lincoln is set to ban cardboard from its landfill next year under an ordinance expected to be approved next month.

If approved, the ordinance would begin banning cardboard in April 2018.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould says the move could increase material recycled in Lincoln by 40 percent.

The ban will not mandate that people recycle, but Lincoln residents will have to either seek curbside recycling with a hauler or take their cardboard to the city’s free recycling sites once the ban begins.

It also won’t include any criminal penalties. Garbage haulers will be required to separate cardboard from other trash at the landfill or pay the city staff to do it.