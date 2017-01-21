The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team lost to the Otero Junior College Rattlers on a buzzer-beater 78-75 in La Junta, Colo., in a Region IX South Sub-Region contest on Friday night.

The score was tied at halftime at 36-36. The Knights scored the first five points in the second half and held a 41-36 lead. The Rattlers answered back and held a 74-72 lead with under a minute to go. The Rattler’s Jervae Robinson was sent to the free throw line and made the first free throw to make the score 75-72. Robinson missed the second free throw and NPCC’s Victor Lewis drove the length of the court and hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 75. After the timeout, the Knights put on a press on the inbound play. The pass was tipped and ended up in the hands of Robinson. Robinson made a three-point desperation shot to give the Rattlers the win.

The Rattlers are 13-4 on the season and 4-3 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Robinson finished with 22 points to lead the Rattlers. Two other Rattlers scored in double figures: Jordan Jones added 16 points and Andre Arissol had 13 points. Chudler Bile and Charles Gavin each finished with eight rebounds to lead the Rattlers.

The Knights are 11-4 on the season and 2-4 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Lewis led the Knights with 22 points. Godfrey Rolle and David Niklasson each added 11 points and Samuel Kearns had 10 points. The Knights leading scorer Diontae Champion was held to nine points but led the Knights with seven rebounds.

The Knights continue their road swing tomorrow when they play Trinidad State Junior College. Tip-off is at 3 pm CST.