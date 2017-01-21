LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska students in seventh and eighth grades can get a shot at writing their way to a $2,000 college scholarship.

Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg and the Omaha Storm Chasers minor league baseball team are sponsoring the 15th annual contest, in which participants write an essay about why they want to go to college.

Winners will receive Nebraska Educational Savings Trust scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000. Nebraska winners also will receive tickets to the May 21 Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion. In all, 12 winners will be selected — nine from Nebraska and three from outside the state.

Entries are due March 17. Last year, a total of 1,133 entries were received.