LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lancaster County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a fatal single car crash near Lincoln.

The sheriff’s office says an emergency call was made around 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a crash on West Denton Road. Investigators say a car went out of control, into the north ditch, down an embankment and hit a tree, killing the driver. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

Authorities are not yet releasing the victim’s name, pending notification of family members.

The investigation into the crash in ongoing.