BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A February conference in Bellevue will provide an overview of state laws applicable to charities and their assets.

The Nebraska attorney general’s office says it will provide experts, and there will be others from other state agencies and the FBI.

The conference is scheduled to run from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Bellevue University. Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/2k7GkNf. Call Jon Titus at 402-557-7812 for more registration information.

The conference will cost attorneys $37.50. They will receive continuing legal education credit. The cost for other people is $30.