BOYS BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 61, Ogallala 58
Alliance 55, Wheatland 45
Arcadia-Loup City 58, Ord 56, OT
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 51, Stanton 42
Bellevue West 78, Omaha Central 49
Boyd County 66, Elkhorn Valley 44
Boys Town 80, Wayne 39
Broken Bow 45, Valentine 37
Centennial 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51
Columbus 65, Bennington 57
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 55, Omaha Northwest 46
CWC 42, Twin Loup 37
Elkhorn South 58, Omaha South 46
Elm Creek 66, Franklin 25
Fremont 48, North Platte 21
Gordon/Rushville 52, Chadron 47
Gothenburg 69, Hastings 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Adams Central 51
Grand Island Northwest 49, Schuyler 35
Gretna 69, Kearney Catholic 52
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Guardian Angels 40
Johnson-Brock 73, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Iowa 61
Kearney 56, Lincoln East 45
Kenesaw 59, Pleasanton 45
Lincoln Christian 79, Fillmore Central 58
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, West Point-Beemer 35
Mead 41, Malcolm 30
Millard North 69, Lincoln Southeast 64
Norfolk 80, Lincoln High 43
Omaha Benson 67, Omaha Westside 51
Omaha Creighton Prep 55, Millard South 53
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Omaha North 53
Pierce 55, Battle Creek 40
Platteview 60, Waverly 47
Ponca 53, Winnebago 48
Sandy Creek 74, Thayer Central 52
Scottsbluff 72, Gering 65
Shelton 64, Red Cloud 35
Sidney 54, Sterling, Colo. 48
Sterling 60, Cedar Bluffs 20
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Eustis-Farnam 29
Sutton 57, Heartland 36
York 54, Norris 46
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Play-In
Cross County 65, Meridian 21
East Butler 62, Dorchester 31
Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 34
McCool Junction 54, Hampton 46
Shelby/Rising City 65, Osceola 60
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Third Place
Palmer 51, Burwell 39
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament
Third Place
Garden County 62, Bayard 45
Championship
Leyton 55, Creek Valley 37
Nebraska Prep Tournament
Papillion-LaVista 64, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa 49
Nemaha Central Tournament
Third Place
Silver Lake, Kan. 58, Falls City 38
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Hay Springs 63, Edgemont, S.D. 32
Third Place
Hemingford 45, Sioux County 18
Championship
Crawford 61, Morrill 34
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament
First Round
East
Bertrand 57, Southern Valley 42
Cambridge 53, Medicine Valley 33
Southwest 54, Arapahoe 42
West
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
Wallace 60, Maxwell 49
Wauneta-Palisade 68, Hitchcock County 41
River Cities Conference Tournament
Championship
Beatrice 64, Omaha Skutt Catholic 56
South Platte Valley Association Tournament
Fifth Place
Bridgeport 48, Chase County 42, OT
Third Place
Perkins County 41, North Platte St. Patrick’s 30
Championship
Hershey 53, Kimball 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alliance 53, Wheatland, Wyo. 44
Amherst 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 31
Battle Creek 54, Pierce 39
Bellevue West 71, Omaha Central 37
Bennington 34, Columbus 27
Boyd County 46, Elkhorn Valley 39
Cedar Bluffs 37, Sterling 28
Centennial 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
CWC 57, Twin Loup 36
Elkhorn South 82, Omaha South 43
Elm Creek 51, Franklin 36
Fremont 65, North Platte 34
Gordon/Rushville 44, Chadron 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Adams Central 46
Grand Island Northwest 58, Schuyler 30
Guardian Angels 72, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51
Hastings 50, Gothenburg 32
Heartland 57, Sutton 32
Holdrege 47, Cozad 29
Howells/Dodge 55, Pender 45
Lincoln Christian 61, Fillmore Central 31
Lincoln East 45, Kearney 25
Lincoln High 49, Norfolk 46
Lincoln Lutheran 76, Aquinas 55
Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southwest 35
Lincoln Southeast 47, Millard North 45
Malcolm 64, Mead 11
Ogallala 57, Ainsworth 43
Omaha Westside 61, Omaha Benson 45
Ord 61, Arcadia-Loup City 43
Papillion-LaVista 67, Omaha Northwest 52
Papillion-LaVista South 63, Omaha North 53
Pleasanton 44, Kenesaw 24
Red Cloud 38, Shelton 23
Sandy Creek 49, Thayer Central 27
Stanton 55, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 45
Sterling, Colo. 32, Sidney 22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Eustis-Farnam 40
Sutherland 46, Kimball 42
Twin River 55, Wisner-Pilger 39
Valentine 40, Broken Bow 31
Wahoo 52, Raymond Central 45
Waverly 47, Platteview 40
West Point-Beemer 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32
York 57, Norris 45
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Play-In
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, High Plains Community 17
Cross County 46, Nebraska Lutheran 30
Dorchester 61, East Butler 38
McCool Junction 38, Osceola 27
Shelby/Rising City 39, Giltner 27
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Third Place
Humphrey St. Francis 34, Riverside 32
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament
Third Place
South Platte 45, Bayard 35
Championship
Potter-Dix 51, Leyton 11
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
First Round
College View Academy 46, Boys Town 27
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
First Round
Whiting, Iowa 48, Parkview Christian 19
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Championship
Hemingford 65, Morrill 48
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament
First Round
East
Alma 56, Medicine Valley 29
Bertrand 41, Southwest 29
Southern Valley 79, Arapahoe 35
West
Hitchcock County 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
Wallace 59, Paxton 22
Wauneta-Palisade 43, Maxwell 41
River Cities Conference Tournament
Championship
South Sioux City 58, Beatrice 47