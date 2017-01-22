Trinidad, Colo. – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team dropped their second consecutive game to Region IX South Sub-Region opponent, losing to the Trinidad State Junior College Trojans in Trinidad, Colo., Saturday afternoon 86-70.

The Knights started the game in a cold spell, hitting eight of 20 field goals, compared to the Trojans, who shot 46.4 percent, making 13 of 28 field goals. The Knights were also scoreless in the first half from behind the arc. The Trojans connected on five of 11 at three-point range to jump out to a 34-27 halftime lead.

In the second half the Knights improved on their shooting hitting 15 of 31 field goals for 48.4 percent and making three of six from three-point range.

The Trojans, also improved on their shooting, making 14 of 22 field goals, which is 63.6 percent including six three-pointers.

Another key to the Trojans victory was the rebounding. The Trojans grabbed 42 total rebounds compared to the Knights 21 rebounds.

The Knights, now 11-5 and 2-5 in South Sub-Region play were led in scoring by Samuel Kearns with 13 points. Godfrey Rolle was next in scoring at 12 points. David Niklasson finished with 11 points and Victor Lewis chipped in 10 points. Lewis led the Knights in rebounding with five rebounds.

The Trojans are 10-7 on the season and 4-3 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Five Trojans scored in double figures, led by Brandon Newman and Malik Hart, who each scored 18 points. Karamoko Cisse and Tykeem Anderson finished with 12 points a piece and Job Alexander added 11 points. Cisse had eight rebounds to lead the Trojans.

The Knights are next in action on Wednesday, January 25, when the travel to play McCook Community College, as part of a men’s–women’s doubleheader.

Tip-off for the men is at 7:30 pm CST. The women’s game will tip at 5:30 pm CST.

The games will be broadcast by ESPN radio 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. They will also be live video streamed with a link provided at www.npccknights.com.