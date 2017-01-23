During the evening of Friday, January 20, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks at retail outlets in Lincoln County.

18 businesses were checked, with two found to be non-compliant after selling alcohol to a minor. The retail outlets checked included convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, and bars. Those businesses were City Discount Liquor, 821 N. Jeffers Street, North Platte, and Casey’s General Store, 2421 Rodeo Road, North Platte.

Law enforcement performs compliance checks to ensure businesses are complying with the state’s alcohol laws and to decrease youth access to alcohol. The compliance checks were conducted thanks, in part, to a grant from Region II Human Services.