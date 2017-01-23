A 22-year-old North Platte man is facing charges after police say he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to Investigator John Deal, on January 9, officers received information that Jordan Biere was involved in a sexual relationship with the teenage girl.

A witness reported seeing Biere and the girl engaged in a sexual act in September of 2016 when Biere was 21 and the girl was 15.

The victim was interviewed at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, and it was determined that a sexual relationship between Biere and the girl had taken place in the summer and fall of 2016, at a residence in the 100 block of North Hayes Avenue.

On January 20, officers responded to the residence and placed Biere under arrest without incident.

He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and jailed on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Nebraska law prohibits anyone 19-years-old or older from engaging in sexual activity with anyone under the age of 16.